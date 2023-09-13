Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 645,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,605,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 6.1% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,227,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $36.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

