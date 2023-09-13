Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after buying an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,625,000 after buying an additional 1,030,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.