Guess?, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Guess? in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Guess? had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $664.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 114,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Guess? has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Guess? by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Guess? by 367.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 60,026 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $158,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

