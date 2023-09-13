Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,170,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 595,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HALO. TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of HALO stock traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. The stock had a trading volume of 319,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,461.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.