Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading 4.9% Higher

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $40.83. 269,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,274,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,900 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,323,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,856 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,170,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after buying an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,078,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,984,000 after buying an additional 1,002,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,957,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

