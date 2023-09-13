Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission accounts for about 1.5% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,451,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 54.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,123,000 after buying an additional 1,218,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $298,584.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $164,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 4,950 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $298,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,063,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,013,028. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $59.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 67.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.65%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading

