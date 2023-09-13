Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Has $664,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 368.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.