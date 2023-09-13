Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 470.3% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 175,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $324.69 and its 200-day moving average is $304.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

