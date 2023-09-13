Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,663 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $194.35. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

