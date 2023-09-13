Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Sells 183 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

