Harvest Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 17.6% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $372.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $372.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

