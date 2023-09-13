Harworth Group plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.44 (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Harworth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Harworth Group stock traded up GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 106.99 ($1.34). 29,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,161. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 114.50. The firm has a market cap of £346.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 97.84 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 136.46 ($1.71).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.25) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

