Head-To-Head Comparison: ASP Isotopes (ASPI) vs. Its Rivals

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the "Chemicals" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ASP Isotopes to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.6% of shares of all “Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of shares of all “Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors 5.09% 7.80% 3.97%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.62 ASP Isotopes Competitors $13.81 billion $511.31 million 16.98

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ASP Isotopes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASP Isotopes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 270 1267 1364 25 2.39

As a group, “Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 5.91%. Given ASP Isotopes’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ASP Isotopes peers beat ASP Isotopes on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

