Head to Head Comparison: Westrock Coffee (WEST) & Its Peers

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Westrock Coffee to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westrock Coffee’s peers have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westrock Coffee and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westrock Coffee Competitors 180 1252 1601 35 2.49

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Westrock Coffee currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.79%. As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 7.56%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than its peers.

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -8.58% -310.68% -3.60% Westrock Coffee Competitors -55.99% -853.84% -19.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westrock Coffee and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $888.17 million -$55.19 million -7.53 Westrock Coffee Competitors $11.42 billion $1.66 billion 55.90

Westrock Coffee’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Westrock Coffee. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Westrock Coffee beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.