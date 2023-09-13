Head-To-Head Contrast: Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT) & Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sadot Group and Starbucks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sadot Group $529.13 million 0.09 -$7.96 million ($0.18) -5.67 Starbucks $35.02 billion 3.17 $3.28 billion $3.28 29.54

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Sadot Group. Sadot Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starbucks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sadot Group -0.98% -26.82% -11.05% Starbucks 10.81% -44.46% 13.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sadot Group and Starbucks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sadot Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Starbucks 0 10 12 0 2.55

Starbucks has a consensus price target of $113.70, indicating a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Starbucks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Starbucks is more favorable than Sadot Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.9% of Sadot Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sadot Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Starbucks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sadot Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Starbucks beats Sadot Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc. provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa. The company is also involved in the food service operations across the United States. The company was formerly known as Muscle Maker Inc. and changed its name to Sadot Group Inc. Sadot Group Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. The company offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands. Starbucks Corporation has company-operated and licensed stores in North America and internationally. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

