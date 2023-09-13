Head-To-Head Review: NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) & Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI)

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) and NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Golden Matrix Group and NEXON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Matrix Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 NEXON 0 0 2 0 3.00

Golden Matrix Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.46%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than NEXON.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Matrix Group -8.96% -12.32% -11.00% NEXON N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and NEXON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Matrix Group and NEXON’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Matrix Group $41.97 million 2.50 -$250,000.00 ($0.10) -29.10 NEXON N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NEXON has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Matrix Group.

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

NEXON Co., Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co., Ltd. and changed its name to NEXON Co., Ltd. in April 2009. NEXON Co., Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.