Head-To-Head Review: The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) & Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO)

The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) and Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Funko shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Gym Group and Funko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Gym Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Funko 1 6 1 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Funko has a consensus price target of $9.81, indicating a potential upside of 37.82%. Given Funko’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Funko is more favorable than The Gym Group.

This table compares The Gym Group and Funko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Gym Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Funko $1.32 billion 0.28 -$8.03 million ($3.41) -2.09

The Gym Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Funko.

Profitability

This table compares The Gym Group and Funko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Gym Group N/A N/A N/A Funko -13.52% -18.61% -6.31%

Summary

Funko beats The Gym Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Gym Group

The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in operation of a chain of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

About Funko

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles. It markets its products under the Pop!, Loungefly, Funko, Mystery Minis, Paka Paka, Popsies, Vinyl Gold, Funko Soda, Funko Games, Funko action figures, Funko Plush, and Funko Gold brand names; and licenses its properties under the classic evergreen, movie release, current TV, and current video game categories. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, e-commerce sites, and distributors; and at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions, as well as through its e-commerce business. Funko, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

