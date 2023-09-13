HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,700. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

Featured Stories

