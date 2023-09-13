HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th.
HealthStream Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,700. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $632.15 million, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
HSTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.
