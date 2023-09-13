Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.58

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.58 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HHI opened at GBX 162.83 ($2.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.79. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 137.25 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 181 ($2.27). The company has a market capitalization of £211.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,819.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

