Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by American Trust

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 185,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,358,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

