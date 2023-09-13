Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 819,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $156,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.2 %

HON stock traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $193.44. 1,871,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

