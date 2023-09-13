Hop Protocol Trading Down 3.1% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $3.39 million and $171,641.09 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

