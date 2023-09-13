Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.52

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$35.52 and last traded at C$35.49, with a volume of 38360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on H shares. Laurentian set a C$38.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.68. The stock has a market cap of C$21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.19%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

