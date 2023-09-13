IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.86% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 220,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,616. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of IAC by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

