Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives $12.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Iberdrola Price Performance

Shares of IBDRY stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

