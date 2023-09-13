IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.57. IBEX has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in IBEX by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in IBEX by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IBEX by 40.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

