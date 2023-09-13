IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.64 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One IDEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $30.64 million and $2.67 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IDEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

