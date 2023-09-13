IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Update

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,174,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 4.30% of IMAC as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BACK stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,174. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.01. IMAC has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. IMAC had a negative net margin of 172.14% and a negative return on equity of 238.87%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

