Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Immunocore from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.62.

Immunocore Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.44. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.39 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 27.72%. Research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Immunocore by 56.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,343 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at about $31,257,000. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $21,067,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Immunocore by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,950,000 after purchasing an additional 270,636 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

