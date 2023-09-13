Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.
Impala Platinum Stock Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $14.06.
About Impala Platinum
