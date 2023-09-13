Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0577 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Impala Platinum Stock Down 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:IMPUY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

About Impala Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.