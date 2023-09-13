Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. Information Services Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $74.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,747,242 shares in the company, valued at $31,494,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,747,242 shares in the company, valued at $31,494,886.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Todd D. Lavieri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 886,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,285.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,277 shares of company stock worth $2,884,879. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Information Services Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

