InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IPOOF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 105,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,135. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $179.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.87.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.15%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

