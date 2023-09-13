Insider Buying: SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Purchases 33 Shares of Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne acquired 33 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £117.81 ($147.43).

SThree Trading Down 0.7 %

SThree stock opened at GBX 357 ($4.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of £480.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. SThree plc has a 1 year low of GBX 325 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 492 ($6.16). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 386.94.

SThree Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,324.32%.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

