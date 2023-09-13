Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Inter Parfums has a dividend payout ratio of 49.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.7%.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.42. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,993,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,484,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,345,000 after buying an additional 827,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

