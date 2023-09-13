Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,136 shares of company stock valued at $819,994 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11,150.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

