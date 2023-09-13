International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $146.42. The stock had a trading volume of 361,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $133.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

