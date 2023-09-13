International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,987,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,129 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.