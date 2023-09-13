International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.21

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.21 and last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 3243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

