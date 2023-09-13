International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.21

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.21 and last traded at C$13.21, with a volume of 3243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Petroleum from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Petroleum
International Petroleum Trading Up 1.8 %
About International Petroleum
International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- America’s Favorite Dividend Is On Sale, Grab Realty Income Now
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- The Bear Market is In for Real Estate: 3 Most Promising REITs
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 5 Reasons to Invest in Emerging Markets Now
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.