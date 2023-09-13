Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) to Issue GBX 37.70 Dividend

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 37.70 ($0.47) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Intertek Group Price Performance
Shares of LON ITRK opened at GBX 4,135 ($51.75) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,175.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,167.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2,278.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,485 ($43.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,549 ($56.93).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ITRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($48.80) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($55.06) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.80) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,060 ($50.81).
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
