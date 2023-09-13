Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Short Interest Down 72.2% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,022. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.