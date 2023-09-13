Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Short Interest Down 72.2% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 623,600 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 38,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,022. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.15.
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.
