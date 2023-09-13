Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Short Interest Down 75.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the August 15th total of 539,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,073,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,424,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,033,000 after purchasing an additional 899,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BSJO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.58. 18,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,963. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $22.72.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

