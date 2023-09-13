Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
BSMQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,662. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
