Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Down 91.9% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 163,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BSMQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,662. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0497 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

