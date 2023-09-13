Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,700 shares, an increase of 855.4% from the August 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSCS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 436,544 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS remained flat at $19.57 during trading on Wednesday. 58,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,162. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0684 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.