Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $374.14 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.29.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

