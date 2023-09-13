Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 643,711 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after acquiring an additional 404,517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. 132,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,868. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

