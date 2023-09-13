Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 5.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $26.00. The stock traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,258,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,656,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after buying an additional 4,545,129 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares during the last quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

