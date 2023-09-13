Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Iron Mountain has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Iron Mountain has a dividend payout ratio of 139.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.7%.
Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of IRM stock opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.
