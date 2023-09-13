iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 467,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 483,761 shares.The stock last traded at $48.89 and had previously closed at $48.94.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

