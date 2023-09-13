iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Holdings Lowered by American Trust

American Trust cut its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the quarter. American Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 50,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USHY opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

