iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,620 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. American Trust owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,470,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 206.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,703,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $257.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

